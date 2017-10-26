2019: INEC Insists on Non-partisanship

Says rigging may spark war

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again given an undertaken to remain non-partisan to all political parties ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The commission also said it is aware that a badly conducted election can lead to civil war.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this in Abuja wednesday when the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Bernhard Schlaghede, paid a visit to the headquarters of the commission.

Yakubu said: “In many of the developing countries and emerging democracies, a good and well conducted election makes the difference between civil war and peace, and we are fully conscious of our responsibility and we shall discharge our responsibilities with fairness to each and everyone and in a very transparent manner where the outcome of what we do would not be in doubt.

“We will show no partisanship to anyone or party and the will of the people must always prevail as we conduct elections.

“I assure you that we are fully conscious of our responsibilities as election managers. The next general election is just in 478 days and dates have already been fixed for the elections which are February 16 for the federal elections and March 2 for the states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) elections.”

In his remarks, the German ambassador commended INEC for its role thus far.

While describing the commission as the engine room of democracy, Schlaghede urged Yakubu to ensure that the upcoming Anambra State governorship election is free and fair.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

