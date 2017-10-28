2019: Keep Party Activities Stronger, Gombe APC Chieftain Urges Members

By Chuwang Dungs, Gombe.

Following the outcome of last weekend’s election of the State Executives of the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) in Gombe State after over two years of crises, a party chieftain, Alhaji Abubakar Habu Muazu has called on the party’s executives in the state to initiate series of political activities as a way of building a viable opposition party.

Habu Muazu, made the called on Friday while addressing party executives and stakeholders in Balanga Local Government Area of the state.

He said the party cannot exist in silence and expect to capture power from the ruling PDP in the State, hence the need to encourage them to continue to exhibit loyalty to the party.

The party chieftain who was in Balanga as Chairman during the coronation ceremony of Professor Iliya Sarki Dong as the ‘Hasken Waja’, said he was not comfortable seeing the PDP continue to deceive the people of Gombe when their living condition is growing from bad to worst.

According to him, “this is one of the motivating reasons I had to sink over fourty boreholes in different communities within Balanga LGA”, stressing that “you don’t wait to be elected or when you are in power before you make meaningful impact on the lives of your people”.

Habu Muazu who is one of the frontline politician jostling for the 2019 APC gubernatorial ticket also used the opportunity to call on all party members to go out and obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC’s) if the party must take over power from the ruing PDP in the State during the 2019 election.

“Your best loyalty for now is to go out and obtain your weapon (PVC) of sacking the PDP from power, because without it, there is nothing you can do”, the APC stalwart stressed.

Speaking earlier, another APC chieftain, Barrister Luka Haruna said the people of Gombe State must not fail to effect the change they missed in 2015 come 2019 elections stressing that the APC remains the only party that can drive the wheel of positive change for Nigerians and Gombe must not be left behind with Alhaji Habu behind the wheels.

The Local Government APC Chairman, Alhaji Ali Gwangal had during his welcome address, commended Alhaji Habu for identifying with the people of Balanga by sinking over fourty boreholes in different communities of Balanga LGA.

At the coronation ceremony, Alhaji Abubakar Habu Muazu, who was accompanied by a mammoth crowd, described Professor Iliya Sarki Dong as a worthy son of Balanga who will not disappoint his people with the new traditional title of ‘Hasken Waja’.