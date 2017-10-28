2019: Nobody Can Decide for Buhari – Oyegun

John Oyegun, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said President Muhammadu Buhari remains the only person that can decide if he will seek re-election in 2019.

Oyegun, while noting that Buhari is a man of proven integrity, stressed that nobody will make such decision for him.

Speaking with The Sun, Oyegun assured that the party under his leadership will not impose any candidate on Nigerians.

According to Oyegun, the ruling party is a party of due process.

He said, “For crying out loud, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari is 74 years plus. This is not his first time in governance and he is not a new person on the job; he knows what is good for him and the country as well.

“He is a man of proven integrity, transparency and accountability. So, the decision whether to run for a second tenure or not, depends on him. Nobody can take such decision for him.

“He is in a better position to say whether he would seek a second term or not. As far as our party is concerned, we will not impose any candidate on the people. APC is a party of due process, and we must follow our constitution.

He also urged Nigerians to be patient with the party, saying APC was working towards “put things right.”

Oyegun said, “Like I said earlier, change does not come over night; we are working round the clock to put things right. We are facing very serious problems.

“Nigerians are used to a particular system, so whenever there is deviation from the normal norms, people must definitely react but we are very determined to bring the needed change to the people.

“However, we must do it logically. Big countries in the world have passed through this stage; we cannot compromise in our fight against corruption, we are committed and very determined in building a better Nigeria for all.”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post 2019: Nobody Can Decide for Buhari – Oyegun appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

