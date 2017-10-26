2019 presidency: Shekarau declares interest

A former Minister of Education, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has informed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and various stakeholders of his intention to contest for the presidency in 2019. Confirming the development to newsmen on Wednesday, his spokesperson, Malam Sule Ya’u Sule, said Shekarau, had already sent notification letters to the PDP and all relevant stakeholders. […]

