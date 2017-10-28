2019: Shekarau Joins Presidential Race
BY ABDULGAFAR OLADIMEJI, Kano
Former Kano state governor and minister for education, mallam Ibrahim Shekarau has disclosed his intention to vie for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential ticket for the 2019 General Elections.
Shekarau said, he had long engaged in consultations with his loyalists and stakeholders declaring to them, his lust to contend as an aspirant for the presidential ticket on the platform of the opposition party, PDP.
According to him, letters were written to statesmen residing in all parts of the country, notifying them of his intention to contest for the presidency, if permitted by his party, the PDP.
Mallam Shekerau, who spoke to journalists in Kano, through his media aide, mallam Sule Yau Sule said, he has formally declared his intention to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party , PDP.
“mallam Ibrahim Shekarau is putting himself forward as a presidential aspirant, during the PDP primaries come February, 2018.”
He noted that, on completion of the ongoing consultations, the former minister would stage a grand event, where he would before all stakeholders finally declare his intention.
“Once we get the final nod and blessings from elders, stakeholders and other allies, we will proceed to the next stage.”Shekarau said.
