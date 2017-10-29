2019 will be Battle Against Enemies of Democracy – Sule Lamido

Immediate past Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said the 2019 election would be a golden opportunity for Nigerians to retrieve their country from enemies of democracy, stressing that those who want to suppress truth are those creating fear in the people’s minds.

Lamido, who spoke to The Guardian over alleged attack of his supporters in Kaduna State, denied that such a thing happened; blaming the fake news on those he said were amazed at the massive crowd that came to receive him.

He said prevailing socio-economic circumstances in the country have challenged the masses to take their destiny in their voter’s cards, pointing out that the people are anxious to regain their freedom and humanity through expression of their constitutional rights.

On the forthcoming national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the former governor expressed the hope that, having gone through very rough times, party members would comport themselves properly for a very successful outing.

“Nigerians know PDP as the truly national party and they are anxiously waiting for it to come out strong and defend Nigeria’s democracy. I sincerely hope that with the mistakes of recent past, PDP will not disappoint Nigerians,” he said.

