2030 Plan: Lafarge Africa flags off National Literacy Competition

By Happy Ekeyede

I N line with its plan for 2030, Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading cement and building solutions provider has announced the commencement of its fourth Annual National Literacy Competition with regional run-offs in October and the grand finale in November. Plateau State won the North Central regional finals in the Lafarge National Literacy Competition. Plateau will represent the region in the finals in Lagos next month. For the rest of this month, other regional finals will hold across the other five geo-political zones.

The Lafarge National Literacy Competition is the fourth in the annual series. It is part of the company’s sustainability strategy focussing on people. Nigeria has one of the lowest literacy levels in Africa based on absolute numbers and percentage to population. The competition is in line with the company’s sustainability strategy – The 2030 Plan – which stipulates its ambition for the construction – with a vision of enhancing the quality of life for all.

State run-offs were held in the month of September and regional finals are taking place across the country this October. The grand finale for this year will hold in November in Lagos where six winners (three boys and three girls) will be awarded national prizes. Public school students from the 109 senatorial districts in the country are taking part in the competition. To evaluate the reading and writing abilities of the pupils, tests would be conducted on essay/summary writing and spelling bees.

For the past four years, Lafarge Africa Plc has held the competition to support government efforts in raising the standard of English Language in public primary schools. Primary school students between the ages of nine and 13 years are the primary target for this competition. Since the inception of the competition, over 200,000 primary school pupils across 244 local government areas (LGAs) have been impacted. The competition is being organised with support from the respective State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Lafarge Africa’s implementation partner, the Ovie Brume Foundation.

The Director of Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, while commenting on the vision of this initiative remarked: “We want to help create more literacy enhancement opportunities for several indigent students across Nigeria. We have been doing this successfully for the past four years and we are quite pleased with the positive impact we have made so far. It’s all about touching the lives of all our diverse people in a sustainable way.’

