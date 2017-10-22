22 candidates appeal LG election result

By Onozure Dania

Lagos- Twenty-two candidates who contested in the July 22, 2017, council polls in Lagos State have appealed the decisions of their petitions to the Lagos State Local Government Election Petition Tribunals.

The chairperson of the 2017 Local Government Election Appeal Tribunal, Justice G. M. Onyeabo, disclosed this yesterday at the tribunal’s inaugural sitting.

Justice Onyeabo and four other justices: O. Kasali; A. Onigbanjo; O. A. Dabiri and K. A. Jose are members of the panel which was inaugurated by the Chief Judge of Lagos State Justice Opeyemi Oke.

Justice Onyeabo said that the tribunal, which was inaugurated on October 23, will hear and determine the appeals in 21 days.

The judge said: “Accordingly, therefore, any application for enlargement of time for the doing of an act or taking a step shall not be granted in such a manner as to extend the time for the determination of the Appeal beyond the 21 days prescribed.

“To this end, the tribunal solicits the maximum cooperation from the Bar to avoid needless time wasting applications.

“The parties and learned counsel should be rest assured that this panel will be fair to all the parties and follow the Rules strictly. We will have to modify our sitting because of time constraint.

“We also appeal to all, that there should be no hobnobbing with members of the panel and tribunal staff, to allow us concentrate and perform this duty to the society to the best of our endeavour.”

