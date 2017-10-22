Pages Navigation Menu

22-year-old girl kills Uncle while defending herself from rape

A 22-year-old lady, Tina Rebecca Sunday is currently being held by the Enugu State Police Command for reportedly killing her uncle, Friday Mathew, in an incident that happened at Independence Layout area of Enugu on Thursday, October 26, 2017. Tina a native Ikot Udobang Ukanafon, in Akwa Ibom State, who confessed to committing the said crime […]

