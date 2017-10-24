Pages Navigation Menu

24-yr-old man who was declared dead resurrects while being lowered into coffin

Posted on Oct 30, 2017

A Peruvian man was reportedly nearly buried alive after undertakers found that the person they just put in a coffin was still breathing. Franklin Mandujano Doroteo was mistakenly pronounced dead by doctors at of the Contingency Hospital of Tingo Maria in Huanuco, central Peru. The 24-year-old was in fact merely heavily sedated, according to local […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

