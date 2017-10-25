25 parties protest disqualification by ENSIEC in Enugu LG poll

APC demands sack of commission’s chairman

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—NO less than 25 political parties participating in the November 4 local government elections in Enugu State have protested their candidates’ ‘frivolous ‘ disqualification by the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, ENSIEC.

ENSIEC Administrative Secretary, Mr. Tagbo Nnamah, however said that those tentatively disqualified were candidates who could not comply with the ENSIEC guildelines, which stipulated requirements for candidates such as non possession of voters cards.

Addressing newsmen during protest at ENSIEC office, yesterday, state chairman of Hope Democratic Party, Mr. Adonys Igwe said that over 35 political parties in the state were aggrieved over the disqualification but only 25 parties submitted protest letters to ENSIEC as at yeaterday.

He demanded for dissolution of the state electoral commission and for postponement of the election, citing alleged incompetence of the commission members.

Igwe said: “ENSIEC has failed, is biased and is misleading the people of Enugu state. The commission doesn’t keep to its own guildlines. It says one thing and does another, so they are not qualified to do the job.

“The commission disqualified candidates in my own party and gave no reason. They said we should replace the candidates but how can you replace when you don’t know the offence the first person committed?

“We appeal to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to dissolve the commission because the commissioners are incompetent and are all members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.”

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in a separate briefing asked for the sack of the commission’s chairman, Chief Mike Ajogwu (SAN), for disqualifying 74 candidates of the party for the same election.

