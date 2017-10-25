Pages Navigation Menu

257 Nigerians return from Libya after failed Europe migration attempt

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received another batch of 257 Nigerian Voluntary Returnees from Libya who were stranded in their failed attempt to cross over to Europe. The returnees arrived on an Airbus A330-200 aircraft, with registration number 5A- LAT, which touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja at 9:15 […]

