257 Nigerians return from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency has confirmed that almost 257 Nigerians return back home from Libya. The returnees, who were assisted by the International Organisation for Migration, were received by some officials of NEMA at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. They were said to have indicated their interest to return home after failed attempts …

The post 257 Nigerians return from Libya appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

