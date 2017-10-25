Another 257 Nigerians return from Libya – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Another 257 Nigerians return from Libya
The Nation Newspaper
The National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA ) on Tuesday received another 257 Nigerian voluntary returnees flown back from Libya. The returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, in a chartered Airbus A330-200 flight …
