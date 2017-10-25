Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Another 257 Nigerians return from Libya – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Another 257 Nigerians return from Libya
The Nation Newspaper
The National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA ) on Tuesday received another 257 Nigerian voluntary returnees flown back from Libya. The returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, in a chartered Airbus A330-200 flight …
257 stranded Nigerians return from Libya, land in LagosNAIJ.COM
257 Nigerians return from LibyaInformation Nigeria
257 Nigerians voluntarily return from LibyaYNaija

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.