$25bn contract: Senate panel may sit in camera

Strong indications emerged yesterday that the Senate ad-hoc committee constituted to investigate the alleged abuse of office by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group Managing Director (GMD), Dr. Maikanti Baru, may conduct its affairs behind closed doors.

The Senator Aliyu Wamakko-led committee held its inaugural meeting last week after weeks of speculation that the Senate was under intense pressure to call off the investigation.

Senate President constituted the investigative panel following the resolution of the upper chamber to investigate the alleged abuse of office by the NNPC GMD in the alleged award of $25 billion contract.

A member of the investigative panel told our correspondent in Abuja that “all is set for the committee to begin its assignment.”

Asked the shape the high profile investigation will take, specifically whether the investigation will be conducted in camera, he snapped “I am not the chairman of the committee.”

He added: “What is important is that we will do the right thing whether in camera or open.

“If there are issues that need to be handled in camera, we will do that due to the nature of the investigation.

“If there are issues those to be invited prefer to discuss in camera, we will oblige them, especially if that will assist the committee to get to the root of the matter.”

He continued: “It is not everyday investigation. We will be as transparent as possible in the conduct of the affairs of the committee.

“At the end of the day, we want the Senate and Nigerians to appreciate that we are fair to all parties. We want Nigerian to appreciate that justice has been done.”

The panelist, who repeatedly said that he was not chairman of the committee, insisted that all enquiries about the modus operandi of the committee should be directed to the chairman.

He said the investigation is not self-serving as being insinuated by some people.

He said: “What we are doing is in the interest of the country. We are prepared to do justice to the matter.”

On those who are likely to face the committee, he said: “The man who made the allegation (Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu) will definitely be called to substantiate his claims.

“The man alleged to have infringed the law (Baru) should also be invited to defend his action or inaction.”

He added that Kachikwu and Baru are fundamental to the investigation.

According to him, any other person that can assist the committee to do its work will be invited.

He said that Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, will inaugurate the committee.

Efforts to get the chairman of the committee, Wamakko, to speak on the preparation of his committee did not succeed.

His telephoned ranged permanently engaged. He did not reply to text messages sent to his phone.

Efforts to speak with him at committee meetings he attended failed.

The post $25bn contract: Senate panel may sit in camera appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

