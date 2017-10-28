28-yr-old OAU’s graduating student breaks 28-yr-old record
Aarinola Olaiya has become the first person to graduate with distinction in Surgery from OAU since 1989. The 28-year-old lady who will be graduating with 12 distinctions and emerging the 2017 overall best student from the medical school of the university, broke a 28 years old record at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. […]
The post 28-yr-old OAU’s graduating student breaks 28-yr-old record appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!