Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

28-yr-old OAU’s student graduates with 12 distinctions and breaks a 28-yr-old record

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

28-year-old Aarinola Olaiya has become the first person to graduate with distinction in Surgery from OAU since 1989. She will be graduating with 12 distinctions and after emerging as the 2017 overall best student from the medical school of the university, she broke a 28 years old record at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun …

The post 28-yr-old OAU’s student graduates with 12 distinctions and breaks a 28-yr-old record appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.