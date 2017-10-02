2BABA ELECTRIFIED AT CAMPARI DARE TO MIX FESTIVAL

It was a cocktail affair at the recently held Dare to Mix festival in Port Harcourt. Sponsored by the premium cocktail brand Campari, thousands of music lovers gathered at the Port Harcourt Mall to witness the first ever cocktail festival to grace the city..

Participants were completely enthralled by the lined-up activities which stretched all through the day. There were variety of cocktails, great food, rib-cracking comedy, mixology sessions and of course, stage performances from various artistes in an electric atmosphere

The crowd brimmed with excitement and enthusiasm as they watched Campari Brand Ambassador 2Baba walk up on stage to perform hit song after hit song. 2Baba gave fans an unforgettable experience in a truly memorable performance. Fans were excited to finally get the chance to watch him perform live on stage.

Harrysong, Kelly Hansome and Duncan Mighty also graced the stage and gave mind blowing performances that left fans eager for more. Also, the music artistes were very impressed with how Campari put the show together and were grateful for the opportunity to bring their music to the excited crowd.

Comedian Akpororo, made the night even more interesting as he thrilled guests to rib-cracking jokes. Superstar DJ Jimmy Jatt got fans dancing and vibing with a mix of some of the biggest hits both from the local and international scene.

One of the highlight of the night was when a fan however took his love for the ‘Gaga Shuffle’ crooner a step further by sneaking up to the stage and grabbing on to his idol’s legs while he performed. He enjoyed the pleasure of ‘touching the hem’ of his favourite pop icon’s garment, even if just for a few minutes and his joy knew no bounds, especially as 2baba welcomed his embrace warmly, gently patting him on the back as he continued performing.

Campari has also been rewarding Nigerians nationwide in its ‘Buy N Win’ campaign, where buyers of the product win amazing prizes in raffle draws.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

