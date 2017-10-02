2Baba: Unconditional Love [Music]

2Baba is here again with another great tune and he calls this one “Unconditional Love”. The legendary Nigerian artiste talks about love on this single, but a different kind of love from Eros, the type you have for your mother. He dedicates this one to all his loved ones, most especially his mother for their […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

