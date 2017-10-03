Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

3 for 1! Check out Nikki Laoye’s Gorgeous New Looks 😍

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Multiple Award winning Soul Singer, Nikki Laoye has just released new sets of photos styled by herself with make up by Lauretta Cookey of Doll House Afrique. The beautiful photos were taken by Krixtien. The singer, who is celebrating 11 years of her musical career, is planning to host a thanksgiving concert before the end […]

The post 3 for 1! Check out Nikki Laoye’s Gorgeous New Looks 😍 appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.