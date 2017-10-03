3 men arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl

3 young men have been paraded by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old secondary school pupil. One of the suspects identified as Osabuohien Aghimien, a mechanic apprentice who claimed he was the boyfriend of the victim, said he took her to his friend, Osamudiamen’s house for the night […]

The post 3 men arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

