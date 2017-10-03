Explosion kills three Chadian UN peacekeepers in northern Mali – Reuters
|
CBC.ca
|
Explosion kills three Chadian UN peacekeepers in northern Mali
Reuters
ABIDJAN (Reuters) – Three United Nations soldiers from Chad were killed and two others wounded by an explosive device as they were escorting a convoy in northern Mali on Thursday, the peacekeeping mission in the West African nation said. More than 80 …
3 UN peacekeepers killed in northern Mali attack
Explosion kills 3 UN peacekeepers in Mali
Explosive device kills UN peacekeepers in Mali
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!