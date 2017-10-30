300 golfers set for Kwara Open – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
300 golfers set for Kwara Open
The Punch
The 2017 Kwara Open Golf Championship has been scheduled to tee off at the Ilorin Golf Club in Ilorin on November 7 . The tournament, which is expected to attract over 300 players, holes out on November 12. The event's confirmation followed the …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!