3000 teachers promoted in Borno State

The Borno Government on Sunday said it had promoted 3,000 teachers in an effort to improve teachers’ welfare and transform its education sector. The Education Secretary, Maiduguri Municipal Council, Alhaji Kaka-Ali Abba, said in Maiduguri on Sunday that the state government approved the promotion of teaching and non-teaching staff who had not benefitted from the …

The post 3000 teachers promoted in Borno State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

