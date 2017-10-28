35,000 PDP members defect to APC in Kogi

No fewer than 35,000 members from the People Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday decamped to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi state. Leading thousands of supporters, the member representing Lokoja II in the Kogi State House of Assembly Honourable Idris Ndakwo said his defection to the ruling party marked the end of PDP […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

