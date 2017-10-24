Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Fresh: Blu x Star Prince – Kola Nut

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

As the year is coming to an end and the season of celebration is around the corner, two eastern fast rising artistes, BLU and STAR PRINCE teamed up to record this mind blowing unprecedented jollof tone titled #KOLA-NUT.

Both of them are signed to HIGHPULSE ENTERTAINMENT and the song was produced, mixed and mastered by KUKBEAT…

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Blu x Star Prince – Kola Nut appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.