360Fresh: Darlington Khezz – Yawa

Here comes another intelligent artist “DARLINGTON KHEZZ” another lover of “AFRO MUSIC”, who wishes to touch lives with his good sounds.”YAWA”, produced by Naixor is a mind-blowing song for lovers that explains what love is all about.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Darlington-Khezz-Yawa-Prod-by-Naixor-final.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Darlington Khezz – Yawa appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

