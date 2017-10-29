360Fresh: Eazi Monie – Money Is Important

EAZI MONIE are known for there exceptional way of delivering good music with English and there local dialect, the versatile singers are lyrical prowess, dedicated to inspiring souls through the tunes they put out to the public to listen to. These dudes are unarguably the next big thing in Nigerian music industry.

here comes their debut single titled “MONEY IS IMPORTANT” produced by world famous DON HITZ mix and mastered by CEEZ.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/money-is-important-cleaned.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Eazi Monie – Money Is Important appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

