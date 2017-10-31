360Fresh: Elkay – Only You

Oluwagbemileke Ajani AKA ELKAY (Mr Producer) is a Nigerian born South African based Music Producer who studied music production at the prestigious Emendy Sound and Music Technology Institute in Hatfield, Pretoria South Africa.

ELKAY has been in the industry for a minute and while in Nigeria worked under Ace music producer Shizzi well known for crafting Davido’s break out hit back in 2011 Damiduro and most of Davido’s hit songs till date.

ELKAY is now making massive moves in the south African Music space and has worked with a couple of Top south African acts which includes DUBOIZ (a label mate to Famous South African Rapper Nasty C both of MABALA NOISE record label) and a couple others. ONLY YOU, a single off the rising producers Self-titled E.P “ELKAY (Mr. Producer)” was assisted by a DJ and an afro Pop artist by names DJ BIGGIE and 4LLYJAY.

ONLY YOU is an afro pop tune with an obvious Naija vibe that will certainly get the attention of any lover of great music. The E.P which will be released at a yet to be scheduled date on all major music online portals is said to have tunes to satisfy the palates of music lovers with diverse tastes from Afro beats, to Hip-hop , EDM and some RnB Flavor will be served, so get ready to TAKE IT!!!



