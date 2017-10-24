360Fresh: Fash – Jeje (prod. Emino)

After a successful release of SHAKO, Ashonibare Feyintoluwa who goes by the name FASH debuts his third single titled JEJE.

JEJE is a mid-tempo afro-pop tune, which is set to inspire people to be patient while advising them to dream and work. Never let the rich oppress you because life na JEJE.

Fash is a fast uprising solo artist, a student of the University of Ilorin.

Jeje was produced by Emino, mixed and mastered by solaam.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Fash–Jeje.mp3

