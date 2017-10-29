360Fresh: Godwynn – Monalisa (prod. Ivan)

As promised earlier, GodWynn finally premieres his latest single today.

He calls this one “Monalisa”, with production credit going to Ivan. In “Monalisa”, Godwynn talks about the beauty of one African lady he has met, who is causing his emotions to get attached to her.

As stated by his management, this one, “Monalisa” is more like the snippet/trailer for his official maiden single, titled “Eazzy”, which will be out in no time soon.

Download/Stream “Monalisa” by GodWynn below.

