360Fresh: Mr Flo – Special Man (prod. S’bling)

As we wrap up the year 2017, Afropop/Highlife Hitmaster who is also one of Nigeria’s finest export in Ukraine, Mr Flo delivers yet another melodious single – Special Man.

Special Man (produced by S’Bling) sees Mr Flo confess his feelings to his Baby letting her know his love is real & long distance isn’t a problem, ready to treat her with love, care & respect as she truly deserves. He’s ready to be her Special Man.

The video for this catchy tune has been shot and will be released in the coming weeks.

So if you’re single, then come around let Mr Flo show you love! Song was recorded in Ukraine, Mixed & Mastered by Marqai for Flo Muzik 2017!

Flo has since kicked off a series of event home and abroad immediately after the release of the video to Tey Tey and you can catch him on the 25th of November 2017 “Live in Concert hosted by Kenny Blaq” follow @MrFloHitmaster on social media for more info.

