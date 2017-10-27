Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Olayinka – Pray For Me

Posted on Oct 27, 2017

Olayinka, whose real name is Ishola Olayinka is a diverse and talented artist and a singer who will captivate the music industry with his voice, presence, and style.

Olayinka is a native of Oyo State and resides in Lagos Nigeria. This amazing young entertainer was created to drop brain boosting singles as he sings Pray for me while moving with finesse to hypnotic beats.

And guess what, this song was produced by “Portrezy”

 

 

