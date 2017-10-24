360Fresh: Ozzmanic – Afro Lover (prod. Duktor Sett)

Ozzmanic makes his return with “Afro Lover” as a follow up to his impressive single “One question ft. Jinmi Abduls”. The amazing record produced by Duktor Sett shows the fast-rising music act’s versatility, making him one to really look out for in the industry.

This smooth track is a single off his upcoming sophomore EP entitled ‘Rainbow‘.

Download, Listen and share your thoughts below.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Ozzmanic-Afro-Lover-Prod.-by-Duktor-Sett.mp3

