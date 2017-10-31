360Fresh: PureBoiz Ft Skales – Bombay

We the management of Britts World Entertainment is proud to present our fast-rising RnB/HipHop duos PureBoiz new Single ”BOMBAY” Featuring Skales an internationally known Afro Hip/Hop Star. The new Single collaboration titled ”BomBay” has hit the Nigerian Air Waves, the Single is produced by the celebrity producer Jay Pizzle.

Bombay is a blend of Nigerian Pidgin English sounds and a contemporary acoustics Afrobeat sound that makes it suitable for a contemporary dance step. Bombay is a refreshing vibe song that would set the stage and open the dance floor to Music lovers.

The collaboration defies any easy pigeonhole, in the intro, PureBoiz introduced the sound and the Super Star Skales gave it the BIG Okay sound which brings an interpolation of a Stylish Club Banger, no matter your mood, you must move your body to Bombay which plays a sweet Afro melody on guitar swings,xylophone which reaches deep expression on the values of the body movement, all skillfully blended into a seamless flow.This is a music from the heart that hits you right between the legs. This song can be downloaded in all major music blogs online, just google PureBoiz Ft Skales ”BomBay”. And you also have the opportunity to download other songs from PureBoiz such as : My Lover, Pure Angel, Roc Da Party, Lie lie Love, Bombay.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/PUREBOIZ-FT-SKALES.mp3

