360Fresh: Shokel – London

Posted on Oct 27, 2017

SHOKEL returns with a wavy tune titled LONDON, which follows up his previously released single – Nobody Else But You.

Shokel versatility is on display on this one. 

And in no time this tune should be buzzing all over.

The song was produced by Phynest, Mixed and mastered by “Phlexywest”

 

