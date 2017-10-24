Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: TeeFaize – Sisi Eko | Mr Somebody (prod. STG)

Alubarika Entertainment divulges its talented and promising Nigerian artist – TeeFaize with a double debut “Sisi Eko and Mr. Somebody”.

The uniqueness of both singles is a synthesis of EDM and Afropop produced by the man who makes things dirty – STG of Sarz Academy.

‘TeeFaize‘ who’s real name is Oluyemi Temitope Samuel draws inspiration from the likes; Omawunmi, 2Face Idibia, Wande Coal, and Sound Sultan. With these releases, he is set to capture the heart of his already growing fan base bit-by-bit.

‘TeeFaize‘ is on the come-up …be ready!

For more on Teefaize, follow him via IG; @lifeofteefaize and Twitter: @its_Teefaize

– Sisi Eko

– Mr Somebody

