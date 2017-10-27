Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Yovi – All For You (prod. 2Flexing)

There’s no stopping the young gifted singer, YOVI a.k.a Microphone boy a.k.a Simmer, as he releases another beautiful song titled “ALL FOR YOU”.

The song was produced by 2flexing with Hawaiian Guitars by Funsho, live Sax by Ozedikus, bass guitars by Martinsbass, and Talking Drums by Ara. It was mixed & Mastered by Marqaimix

“ALL FOR YOU” serves as his sophomore single under the LRR/REGNUM DYNASTY imprint. His debut single “Amen” was released months ago and it enjoyed great remixes with Lil Kesh, Mayorkun, Fanicko and Ary.

 

