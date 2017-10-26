Pages Navigation Menu

360Gospel: Lekan Agboola – I Surrender All

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Lekan Agboola presents the famous hymn, “I Surrender All”, in a dynamic jazz improvisation.
I Surrender All, a Christian hymn published in 1896 has been recorded by notable artists including Cece Winans, Amy Grant, Phil Driscoll, and Andraé Crouch.

The words were written by American art teacher and musician Judson W. Van DeVenter (1855–1939), who subsequently became a music minister and evangelist. It was put to music by Winfield S. Weeden (1847–1908).

