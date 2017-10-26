360Hawt: Bracket Ft. Korede Bello – Just Like That

Wave-Creating music duo, Bracket, Team up with Mavin Records talented Act, – Korede Bello, to deliver another infectious tune dubbed “Just Like That”.

The song was produced by Jaynonny, and mixed by Mix Monster.

Listen and enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Bracket-Just-LikeThat-Ft.-Korede-Bello.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

