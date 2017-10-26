Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Hawt: DJ Coublon – Shokoto Yokoto Ft. Klem

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

DJ Coublon is popularly known for good music and countless hits releases new music “Shokoto Yokoto” featuring ace songwriter/singer Ikemefuna Nwamonye Klem popularly known as “Klem”.

Klem who has been the brain behind major hits from A-list artists in the music industry is definitely a rare gem armed to take the music industry to another level with his sound.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Klem haven written “Yolo Yolo by Seyi Shay”, “Ferrari by Yemi Alade”, “Glass House by 9ice”, “Gift by Iyanya” amongst others is on the side to introduce a new level of fresh music to music fans Worldwide.

The new song “Shokoto Yokoto” which is DJ Coublon’s follow up single to Iyanya featured “My Way” was produced by the prolific music producer himself with guitar by Africa’s best guitarist “Fiokee”.

The song was mastered by Africa’s leading sound engineer “Swaps”.

Listen and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD via iTunes

 

 

The post 360Hawt: DJ Coublon – Shokoto Yokoto Ft. Klem appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.