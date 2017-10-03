3SC confirms Agoye as head coach – Daily Post Nigeria
3SC confirms Agoye as head coach
The management of Shooting Stars Sport Club also known as 3SC has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Olumide Agoye as its Head Coach starting from next football season. Agoye, DAILY POST learnt, is also an ex- player of the club. He was the Chief …
