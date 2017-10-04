4 Sectors get $285.7m Forex injection

CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during the weekend injected a total of $285,759,449.10 into the InterBank Foreign Exchange Market to meet requests in four sectors of the economy. Details obtained from the CBN indicate that the agricultural, airlines, petroleum and raw materials were the four sectors that received various sums of allocation forex allocation from […]

