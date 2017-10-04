4NEW raises $25 Million within 8 days of Presale launch

LONDON – Oct. 26, 2017 – 4NEW, the company developing Waste to Energy treatment plants today announced that it has successfully secured a $25 million investment from a leading U.S. private equity fund with over 400 million in assets under management. These funds will be allocated towards the purchase of 4NEW’s first plant site and … Continue reading 4NEW raises $25 Million within 8 days of Presale launch

