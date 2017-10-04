Pages Navigation Menu

4years after her first marriage, Funke Fowler set to marry banker and philanthropist, Aig-Imoukhuede

Word on the street has it that a big society wedding is in the works and its going to between Fashion entrepreneur Funke Fowler and Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, younger brother of Nigerian banker, entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.   Funke, daughter of Tunde Fowler, boss of Federal Inland Revenue was once married to Abiodun Kuku, son of Ogbeni Oja, Bayo Kuku in …

