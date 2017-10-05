$5.5 billion foreign loan: Why NASS must reject Buhari’s request – PDP Chieftain‎, Mohammed Usman

The National Publicity Secretary aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the forthcoming national convention, Barrister Mohammed Kabir Usman has charged the National Assembly to reject President Buhari’s $5.5 billion loan proposal. He stated this at a news conference in Abuja, saying that the loan would mortgage the future of younger Nigerians for the […]

$5.5 billion foreign loan: Why NASS must reject Buhari’s request – PDP Chieftain‎, Mohammed Usman

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

