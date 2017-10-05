$5.5b Eurobond: Govt eyes December deadline – The Nation Newspaper
The Punch
$5.5b Eurobond: Govt eyes December deadline
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal Government will, through the Debt Management Office (DMO), raise $5.5 billion from Eurobonds sales latest by December, The Nation has learnt. This will bring the total funds raised through the Eurobond –International Capital Market (ICM) by …
