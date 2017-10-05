5 Items All Night Runners Need To Secure A Safe Night-time Running Experience

In these busy modern times, being a runner can be tricky. Working long hours will mean getting up super early or going for a run at night once you get back from work. Some of us may not have a choice than to hit the pavement in the dark but this can bring several dangers that daytime running doesn’t present.

The main danger is not being seen. When we run down a road with traffic this danger increases. But even in more rural running areas, there are trip hazards and with the dangers mounting when it’s hard to see, it’s important to have the best running accessories to maintain your safety.

5 Essential Items to Take on Your Nighttime Run

There are some great running accessories that can help you get peace of mind when you have no choice but to venture out on your run in the dark. Optimal safety is paramount in ensuring you lessen the chance of getting into dangerous situations so here are 5 gadgets that will help you keep your nighttime running safe.

If you want to see where you’re running without the hassle of wearing a head torch then these could be your solution. Secured to your shoelaces, this unique way of lighting up your running route was developed by athletes and provides 270 degrees of visibility and 30 feet in front of the runner. It also features two red taillights to alert drivers, pedestrians or cyclists that you’re there. With 4 hours of battery life they won’t leave you running in the dark.

Many people prefer to opt for the traditional reflective hi-vis option and a vest is a good idea for a run in the dark. This weatherproof vest gives 360 degrees of visibility which is essential if you tend to opt for running alongside busy roads. It’s lightweight, breathable and fitted so won’t move around while you do. Perfect for a safe run.

If you do end up in a dangerous situation, help will need to get to you quickly. Having your details to hand can be problematic when going for a nighttime run if you don’t have the pockets to carry stuff in. But having them on you when you run it will speed up the process for those coming to your aid. It’s even more important if you require special medical assistance. This bracelet sports a silicone band with a metal faceplate that can be engraved with your details. It’s an easy and comfortable way to keep your mind at ease.

If you like to track your run using a running app then there’s a high chance you’ll be wanting to take your phone with you. Armbands are the perfect solution and stops the annoyance of having to carry it or risk dropping it somewhere. This armband is weatherproof and fits a variety of phones. The band’s tough material means it’s non-slip and comfortable to run with. However, it’s not advisable to listen to music while running in the dark as it poses a higher risk of being vulnerable to the dangers around you.

Being able to see is obviously paramount to nighttime running due to the many hidden hazards. Many people prefer to use a headlamp as an easy and efficient way of lighting up their running route. This powerful LED light emits 200 lumens and has three different light settings: a triple power, a single power white light and a single power red light. Each setting is easily changed with a simple tap making it fast and efficient while running plus the red light has proximity and strobe settings making you much easier to see.

