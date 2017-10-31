Pages Navigation Menu

56 year-old woman bags 10 years imprisonment for drug trafficking

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

A 56-year-old woman and mother of four, Modinat Owolabi, was on Tuesday convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for cocaine trafficking. Owolabi was convicted by Justice Rilwan Aikawa sitting at the Federal High Court in Lagos. She was arraigned on one count by the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency. She pleaded guilty to the …

