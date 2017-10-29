$6,300: Bitcoin Price Hits Record High
The CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index set a new record on Sunday, rising nearly $500 to top $6,300 for the first time in history.
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
